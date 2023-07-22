Tracy Police Department Investigating Potential Mother-Son Homicide, Victim Identified as Carla Carroll

The Tracy Police Department is currently investigating a potential homicide that occurred on Friday evening. The incident took place on Thicket Court in Tracy, California, and involved a mother and her son.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a woman who had been the victim of a homicide. The woman was later identified as Carla Carroll, a 65-year-old resident of Tracy. As detectives began their investigation, they determined that Carla’s son, Spencer Carroll, was responsible for the homicide. Spencer, 26 years old, was subsequently arrested and booked into a jail in San Joaquin County on one count of homicide.

The details surrounding the incident are still unclear, and the police department is continuing their investigation. They have not released any information regarding a possible motive for the crime.

The community of Tracy is undoubtedly shaken by this tragic event. Homicides are always distressing, but when they involve family members, the impact is even more profound. The loss of a loved one is devastating, and the community will likely come together to support the family during this difficult time.

As the investigation progresses, the police department will hopefully provide more information to the public. It is important for the community to stay informed and vigilant, and to report any relevant information that may assist in the investigation.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining strong relationships within families and seeking help when needed. It is crucial to address any conflicts or issues within the family unit before they escalate to such tragic outcomes.

The Tracy Police Department is dedicated to bringing justice to the victim and her family. They will work diligently to gather evidence and build a strong case against the suspect. In the meantime, the community will mourn the loss of Carla Carroll and offer their support to her family as they navigate this unimaginable tragedy..

