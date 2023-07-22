Three Shot Dead in Muzaffarpur, Bihar; Identified Victim: Ashutosh Kumar Shahi

Three persons were shot dead and two others injured by four unidentified motorcycle-borne gunmen in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday night in the Town Thana area, when the assailants gunned down property dealer Ashutosh Kumar Shahi (45) and his security guards Nizamuddin and Rahul, a senior officer said.

Injured have been identified as Sayeed Kasim, an advocate, and one Omnath, he said. The exact cause of the incident has not been ascertained so far, but prima facie, it appears to be a case of land dispute, Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said.

“The incident took place when the property dealer and his security guards had gathered at the house of Kasim in the Town Thana area last night. Suddenly, four unidentified people came there. Two of them entered the house and started firing on Shahi and others,” the SSP said. While Shahi and Nizamuddin died on the spot, Rahul succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital, the police officer said, adding that two others, who sustained bullet injuries, are undergoing treatment and their conditions are stated to be stable.

The police have registered a case, and an investigation is going on, the SSP said.

“A search has also been launched to nab the accused,” he added.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community as such acts of violence are rare in the area. The residents are demanding swift action from the authorities to bring the culprits to justice. The incident has also raised concerns about the safety and security of the people in the region.

Land disputes have been a recurring issue in Bihar, often leading to violent clashes. It is crucial for the authorities to address these disputes and ensure proper resolution mechanisms are in place to prevent such incidents in the future.

The loss of lives in this incident is deeply tragic, and the affected families are mourning the loss of their loved ones. It is important for the police to conduct a thorough investigation and apprehend the culprits responsible for this heinous crime.

The incident serves as a reminder of the need for enhanced security measures and effective law enforcement to maintain peace and order in the region. The authorities must take immediate steps to restore the faith of the people in the justice system and provide a sense of safety and security to the residents of Muzaffarpur district..

