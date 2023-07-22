The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office Identifies Victim as James Buford

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed near Winton Park on July 19th as 69-year-old James Buford of Sanger. Buford worked as a camp host for the county, providing on-site security for Winton Park. This type of service is offered at seven different county parks, with a total of 13 workers.

The incident occurred around 10:30 pm when a utility worker discovered an injured person, later identified as Buford, near Piedra and Elwood Roads, which is in the vicinity of Winton Park. Emergency medical services, Cal Fire, and deputies responded to the scene and found Buford outside of the park along Piedra Road. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating the case and have not yet identified any suspects or determined a motive for the murder. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Rudy Tafoya at (559) 600-8207 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by referencing case number 23-8313.

James Buford’s tragic death has left the community shocked and saddened. As the investigation continues, authorities are working diligently to bring justice to Buford and his family. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its parks and will take all necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The loss of Buford serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a safe environment for residents and visitors. The county will continue to review its security protocols and make any necessary adjustments to ensure the well-being of its employees and park visitors. In the meantime, the community is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

The thoughts and condolences of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office go out to James Buford’s family and friends during this difficult time..

