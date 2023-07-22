Student Arrested for Wheeling on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, Victim Identified

A 19-year-old student was recently caught on camera wheeling on a newly bought scooter on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Kethaganahalli Service Road. The video quickly went viral on social media, catching the attention of local law enforcement.

Head constable Koppasiddaiah and police constable Saddam Hussain, who were on their regular beat, received a tip-off about the viral video. They confirmed its authenticity and immediately set out to track down the owner of the scooter, which was identified as Rajanna, a 45-year-old farmer in Ramanahalli in Bidadi.

During the investigation, Rajanna informed the police that he had sold the scooter to Darshan B.H., a 19-year-old student from Bananduru village in Bidadi. Armed with this information, the police were able to locate and apprehend Darshan. He was subsequently charged under section 279 for rash driving or riding in a public way, as well as under the Indian Motor Vehicle (IMV) Act.

Interestingly, the police also booked Rajanna under the same sections for failing to transfer the vehicle documents to Darshan’s name. This highlights the importance of ensuring proper documentation during the sale of vehicles to avoid legal complications.

This incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of reckless driving. Wheeling, a dangerous stunt where the rider lifts the front wheel of the bike off the ground while accelerating, can result in serious accidents and even fatalities. It is essential for young riders to understand the risks associated with such behavior and to prioritize their safety and the safety of others on the road.

Law enforcement agencies across the country have been cracking down on such reckless behavior, aiming to create safer roads for everyone. By enforcing traffic laws and holding individuals accountable for their actions, authorities hope to deter others from engaging in dangerous activities on the roads.

In conclusion, the timely action taken by the vigilant police officers in tracking down and charging the student involved in the wheeling incident demonstrates their commitment to maintaining law and order on the roads. It is crucial for all road users to adhere to traffic rules and prioritize safety to prevent accidents and protect lives..

