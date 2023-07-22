Stabbing Spree Suspect Ordered to Stand Trial for Murder, Attempted Murder: Yohance Sharp Identified as Suspect

A man accused of carrying out a stabbing spree in Long Beach has been ordered to stand trial on charges of murder and other offenses. Yohance Sharp, 22, allegedly killed one person and injured four others in the unprovoked attacks. The judge presiding over the case, Laura Laesecke, urged Sharp to consider seeking a plea deal, but he declined.

Sharp now faces multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, and resisting arrest. If convicted, he could be sentenced to 90 years to life in prison. Prosecutors say that on October 15, Sharp approached Manuel Delao outside a 7-Eleven and threatened him with a knife. Delao sought help inside the store, and Sharp eventually left the scene.

Later that night, Sharp allegedly followed Dolores Romero and her cousin Joana Velasquez as they walked down the street. He asked them for $20, but when they said they didn’t have any money, he let them go. However, when Romero and Velasquez turned around, they saw Sharp rushing at them with a knife. Romero fell and hit her head on the curb, while Velasquez felt paralyzed as she witnessed the attack. Both survived but Romero needed hospitalization and stitches for her injuries.

Two days later, Sharp allegedly attacked Tina Hook, slashing her throat outside a temporary housing facility. Security footage played in court showed Sharp following Hook and attacking her under a tree. He then seemingly stood over her and slit her throat. Sharp went on to attack or attempt to attack four more people, injuring three.

Police eventually apprehended Sharp on the beach after witnesses and victims identified him. Officer Jeremy Gill testified that he saw Sharp with a knife, attempting to chase down a jogger. Sharp disobeyed orders to stop and threw the knife in the water before being arrested. In the interrogation room, Sharp admitted to the crimes, saying, “I know exactly what I did … I killed the one in Long Beach right outside the house … and I just went on a rampage after that.”

Sharp’s attorney did not dispute his client’s actions but sought to have one count of attempted murder dismissed. The judge granted the request but added three additional charges. Laesecke also found Sharp in violation of his parole. He remains in jail on a $9.065 million bail and is scheduled for arraignment on August 4..

