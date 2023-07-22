Son of Rapper Gillie Da King, YNG Cheese, Fatally Shot in Philadelphia Triple Shooting

The son of rapper Gillie Da King, formerly known as Gillie Da Kid, was tragically killed in a triple shooting on Thursday night in the Olney section of Philadelphia. According to a report by 6abc.com, the victim has been identified as 25-year-old Devin Spady, also known as YNG Cheese. The shooting took place at around 8:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Mascher Street. Spady was shot in the back and attempted to flee the scene but collapsed just one block away. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

In addition to Spady’s death, a 28-year-old man was shot twice in the leg and a 31-year-old man was shot once in the hip during the incident. Both victims are in stable condition after receiving medical treatment. The police discovered an abandoned Mercedes with its engine still running about a block away from the scene and have taken it into custody as evidence. However, no arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered thus far.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown at this time, leaving the community in shock. The victim’s father, Gillie Da King, has a significant following on social media, and many of his followers are planning to attend “Gilliefest” in Philadelphia next week. Gillie Da King uses his platform to speak out against violence, which makes the loss of his son even more heartbreaking.

The news of Devin Spady’s death has deeply affected those close to the family. Radio personality Mina “Say What” Llona, a close friend of Gillie Da Kid, expressed her devastation, stating, “It’s a sad day in Philadelphia.” Llona believes that success in the city often makes individuals targets, sadly resulting in violence. Spady was a rising star in the music industry before his untimely death.

Gillie Da King, along with his podcast partner Wallo, has become known for using his influence to give back to the community. They have supported local businesses by giving away millions of dollars, and as a result, both received keys to the city. Wallo posted a heartfelt tribute to Spady on social media, confessing his love for him “beyond life.” The loss has hit the entire city, with Gillie Da King and Wallo being regarded as the unofficial mayors of Philadelphia.

Talent agent Walter Reed Jr. has known Gillie Da King for years and recognizes that he wanted a better future for his son. Reed emphasizes the need for the community to come together and improve, stating, “We as a community have to rise up and do better.” Tafari Hayes, a producer at “Radio One,” acknowledges the nationwide influence of Gillie Da King and Wallo, particularly their ability to guide the youth away from violence, gangs, and street life.

It is uncertain how Spady’s death will impact Gilliefest, which is scheduled to take place next Saturday at the Franklin Music Hall. The loss of an aspiring artist like Spady serves as a tragic reminder of the ongoing issues with gun violence in Philadelphia and the urgent need for change..

