Polk County Deputies Investigating Apparent Double Murder-Suicide: Victim Identified as Riley Groover

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a tragic incident that took place in Winter Haven, Florida on Friday night. The incident involved a double murder-suicide, where a pregnant woman was fatally shot multiple times by the suspect before he turned the gun on himself. Unfortunately, both the woman and her unborn baby could not be saved by first responders and hospital staff.

The Sheriff’s Office investigators have determined that this was a domestic incident. Several witnesses who were present outside the couple’s home at the time of the shooting have come forward and provided statements to the authorities. The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Riley Groover, who had a history of prior arrests for aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Sheriff Grady Judd expressed his deep sorrow and called the incident a “violent and horrific double murder.” He urged the community to keep the affected family in their prayers, emphasizing the efforts made by family members and neighbors to help the victim escape the suspect’s rage.

According to family members who spoke with deputies, the couple had a history of arguments that had turned physical in the past. However, none of these incidents were ever reported to law enforcement. This raises concerns about the need for individuals to report instances of domestic violence promptly, as it can potentially save lives.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is thoroughly investigating this tragic incident to gather all the necessary evidence and understand the circumstances leading up to the double murder-suicide. Domestic violence is a serious issue that affects many families across the country, and it is essential for communities to come together to raise awareness, provide support, and encourage reporting to prevent such devastating outcomes.

As this investigation continues, it is a reminder for everyone to look out for signs of domestic violence and to reach out for help or report any concerning behavior. The safety and well-being of individuals in abusive relationships should always be a top priority, and by speaking up, lives can be saved..

