Patricia Holland, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland’s wife, dies at 81

It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Patricia Holland, beloved wife of Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, at the age of 81. While several news articles have shared this heartbreaking news, it is important to note that the information has not yet been officially confirmed or validated.

Patricia Holland was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many through her unwavering love, compassion, and dedication to her family and community. Known for her gentle spirit and kind heart, she was a source of strength and inspiration to all who knew her.

Throughout her life, Patricia Holland actively supported her husband’s service as a leader in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her unwavering faith and commitment to her beliefs were evident in all aspects of her life. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, cherishing her family above all else.

Patricia Holland’s impact extended beyond her immediate family. She served as an example of faith and kindness to countless individuals, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

As this is still a developing story, we ask for privacy and respect for the Holland family during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn the loss of their beloved Patricia Holland.

