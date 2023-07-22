“Neenah Resident Ju Lee, 37, Identified Through DNA in Fox Crossing Death Case”

Ju Lee, a 37-year-old resident of Neenah, has recently been identified as the individual whose human remains were discovered in a marshy area of Little Lake Butte des Mort in Fox Crossing on April 27. The identification was made by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office through DNA analysis.

The discovery of these remains has raised many questions and concerns within the community. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Ju Lee’s death and are treating it as a homicide. They are urging anyone with information that may be relevant to the case to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Ju Lee’s family and loved ones are undoubtedly devastated by this tragic event. Losing a loved one in such a manner is an unimaginable pain, and they deserve all the support and compassion during this difficult time.

The community is also grappling with the shock and sadness of this news. Incidents like these serve as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining safety and security within our neighborhoods. It is crucial that we remain vigilant and look out for one another, reporting any suspicious activities to the authorities.

As the investigation continues, it is our hope that justice will be served, and those responsible for Ju Lee’s death will be held accountable. In the meantime, let us come together as a community to support one another and offer our condolences to Ju Lee’s family and friends..

