Music Teacher and Girl Student Found in Compromising Position, Thrashed in Bihar: Kishan Dev Chaurasia and Unidentified Girl Identified

A music teacher and his student were brutally thrashed by villagers in Bihar’s Begusarai district after they were caught in a compromising position. The incident, which occurred on Thursday night, has sparked outrage and calls for action against the accused.

The video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the villagers tearing the clothes of the teacher and the student before thrashing them. The villagers claimed that they had caught them red-handed in an objectionable position. The video also shows one of the accused wearing a saffron color turban, adding a religious angle to the incident.

Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar has initiated an inquiry into the incident and directed the SDPO rank officer to arrest the accused. The victim has been identified as Kishan Dev Chaurasia, a 45-year-old music teacher who plays the harmonium in religious programs and gives tuition to youngsters. The 20-year-old girl is his student.

The incident has sparked a heated debate about the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar. BJP leader Arvind Kumar Singh criticized the state government for the alarming situation and compared it to West Bengal, where there have been numerous incidents of violence.

This incident highlights the need for strict action against those who take the law into their own hands. No matter the circumstances, it is essential to uphold the principles of justice and due process. The accused must be held accountable for their actions, and the victims should be provided with the necessary support and protection.

It is also crucial to address the underlying issues that contribute to such incidents. The lack of proper education and awareness about consent and boundaries can lead to such tragic events. It is essential to promote a culture of respect, understanding, and tolerance to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

In conclusion, the thrashing of a music teacher and his student in Bihar’s Begusarai district highlights the urgent need for action against the accused and efforts to address the root causes of such incidents. The authorities must ensure justice, and society as a whole must work towards creating a safer and more inclusive environment for all..

