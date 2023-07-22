“Michael Mike Yates of Newport RI, Middletown Islanders basketball coach dies”

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the sudden passing of Michael Mike Yates, beloved basketball coach of the Middletown Islanders in Newport, RI. While this news is still unfolding and awaiting official confirmation, several news articles have reported his passing, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

Michael Mike Yates was a dedicated and passionate coach who had a profound impact on the lives of his players and the basketball community. Known for his unwavering commitment and tireless efforts, he instilled a sense of discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship in his players. Under his guidance, the Middletown Islanders experienced numerous successes and achievements, both on and off the court.

Beyond his coaching abilities, Michael was a beloved figure in the Newport community. He was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and willingness to go above and beyond for anyone in need. Whether it was mentoring young athletes, lending a listening ear, or organizing community events, Michael’s presence was felt and cherished by many.

The loss of Michael Mike Yates is not only deeply felt by his family and friends but also by the countless lives he touched throughout his coaching career. As we await further details and official confirmation of his passing, we join together in honoring his memory and celebrating the incredible legacy he leaves behind.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Michael’s family, friends, and the entire Middletown Islanders basketball community during this difficult time. May they find solace and strength in their memories of Michael’s exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication.

