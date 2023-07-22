“Matthew Mat Kwiecien, 30, of Brampton ON tragically passes away, leaving family in mourning”

We are deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of Matthew “Mat” Kwiecien, a beloved resident of Brampton, Ontario. At the young age of 30, Mat left this world, leaving his family and friends in immense grief. Although this news is still unfolding and has not been officially confirmed, it is with heavy hearts that we share this information.

Mat was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of those around him with his infectious smile, warm heart, and compassionate nature. Born and raised in Brampton, he was an integral part of the community, known for his kindness and willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Mat’s presence was always bright and uplifting, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

He will be forever cherished by his loving family, including his parents, siblings, and extended relatives. Mat’s passing has left a void that can never be filled, and his memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

During this difficult time, the family kindly requests privacy as they mourn their beloved Mat. As more information becomes available, we will continue to update the community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mat’s family and friends, who are undoubtedly devastated by this tragic loss. May they find solace and strength in each other as they navigate through this painful journey of grief.

