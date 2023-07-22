Man Wanted over Anguruwathota Double Murder Hospitalized, Identified Victim: 24-year-old woman and her 11-month-old infant

A man who was wanted for questioning in connection with the death of a woman and her infant in Anguruwathota has been hospitalized after injuring himself with a sharp weapon. The 24-year-old woman and her 11-month-old infant were reported missing three days ago and were found dead in the Rathmalgoda Forest area yesterday.

According to the police, a team of officers had visited the house of a man to question him about the double murder when he was discovered with a sharp weapon and attempted to attack the officers. However, the officers managed to evade the attack, and the man ended up injuring himself with the weapon. He was then admitted to the Horana Hospital and is currently receiving treatment under police protection.

The police have identified the man as the brother-in-law of the victims. The motive behind the murders is still under investigation.

This tragic incident has shocked the local community and sparked concern about the safety of women and children in the area. It highlights the need for increased security measures and awareness campaigns to address issues of domestic violence and protect vulnerable individuals.

The police are working diligently to gather more information about the case and bring the perpetrator to justice. They are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining strong community ties and looking out for one another. It is crucial for neighbors, friends, and family members to report any suspicious or concerning behavior to the authorities to prevent such tragedies from occurring.

As the investigation continues, authorities are also providing support and counseling services to the grieving family members. Efforts are being made to ensure their well-being and provide them with the necessary resources during this difficult time.

The Anguruwathota double murder case is a tragic reminder of the need for a collective effort to address and prevent violence within our communities. It is a wake-up call for society to prioritize the safety and well-being of all its members, particularly the most vulnerable..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...