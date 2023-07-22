Man Shot Multiple Times in Alleged Cock Theft: Robert Gallera Identified as Victim

On July 20, a man named Robert Gallera was shot multiple times in Davao City, Philippines. The incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. on Carmelite Road. Gallera, a 40-year-old construction helper, was picking up vegetables on the side of the road when an unknown assailant approached him from behind and fired multiple shots. The gunman, later identified as Rasty Malaras Montargo, calmly walked away from the scene.

Gallera was immediately rushed to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in critical condition. He sustained a total of 10 gunshot wounds, including three to the head, four to the arms, two to the chest, and one to his shoulders. Investigators discovered five fired cartridge cases at the crime scene, believed to be from a .45 pistol. The evidence is now in the custody of the Scene of the Crime Operations (Soco) Davao City Forensic Unit for ballistic examination.

Through CCTV footage, authorities noticed that the gunman had a distinct walking pattern, limping on his right leg. A witness came forward and identified the suspect as Montargo. As a result, a hot pursuit operation was conducted, leading to the apprehension of Montargo. He was found to possess the remaining evidence.

The investigation revealed that the motive behind the shooting was a personal grudge. Gallera was allegedly involved in theft incidents related to missing fighting cocks. Currently, Montargo is in the custody of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), and the evidence will be used to prepare the necessary documents for a complaint of frustrated murder.

DCPO spokesperson PCapt. Hazel Tuazon stated that authorities are still investigating the allegations made by the suspect against the victim. The case will undergo a summary inquest procedure.

This incident highlights the importance of thorough investigations and the pursuit of justice in cases of violence. The authorities’ swift response and use of CCTV footage played a crucial role in identifying the suspect and apprehending him. The motive behind the shooting also underscores the significance of addressing personal grievances through legal means rather than resorting to violence..

