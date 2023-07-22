Man Identified as 38-Year-Old Shot in the Head During Argument in Providence

A man was shot in the head in Providence on Friday night, according to the Providence Police Department. The incident took place at a home on Texas Avenue, after a resident called 911 to report that their roommate had shot someone. The victim, a 38-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was immediately taken to Rhode Island Hospital. While the severity of his injury is still unknown, police have confirmed that he is alive.

Investigations are ongoing, but it is believed that the victim and the suspect, identified as a male resident of the home, got into an argument prior to the shooting. The argument escalated when the suspect went inside the house, retrieved a gun, and started firing upon his return to the front yard. The suspect has been taken into custody, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

The incident has left the community in shock and concern for the safety of their neighborhood. Texas Avenue, where the shooting occurred, is a residential area that is typically quiet and peaceful. Residents are now left wondering what could have led to such a violent act within their community.

Authorities have not released any further details about the motive behind the shooting or the relationship between the victim and the suspect. It is unclear whether the suspect had any prior criminal history or if there were any warning signs leading up to the incident.

As the investigation continues, residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. The police have also provided a map of the location where the shooting took place, allowing residents to have a better understanding of the incident’s proximity to their own homes.

Community leaders are expected to hold meetings in the coming days to address residents’ concerns and discuss ways to ensure the safety and well-being of the neighborhood..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...