John Gunnello, East Hanover NJ President of Direct Waste Services, has died.

It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of John Gunnello, a prominent figure in East Hanover, NJ, and the President of Direct Waste Services. While this news is still in the process of being confirmed and validated, multiple news articles have reported on the unfortunate demise of John Gunnello.

As President of Direct Waste Services, John Gunnello was known for his exceptional leadership skills and dedication to the waste management industry. He played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s services and establishing it as a reputable name in the field. Under his guidance, Direct Waste Services experienced significant growth and success, earning the trust and respect of both clients and employees.

John Gunnello’s contributions extended beyond his professional life. He was an active member of the East Hanover community, known for his philanthropic endeavors and commitment to making a positive impact. Whether it was organizing charitable events or volunteering his time for local causes, John was always ready to lend a helping hand.

As news of John Gunnello’s passing continues to unfold, our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and the entire Direct Waste Services community. His presence will be deeply missed, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. We ask for privacy during this difficult time and encourage everyone to remember John for the remarkable person he was.

