DNA Technology Helps Identify Suspect in 1981 Murder of Laura Kempton – KIRO 7 News Seattle

Officials in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, have finally identified the suspect in a murder case that dates back over 40 years. The cold case from September 1981 involved the murder of Laura Kempton, whose body was found near her house. Kempton, 23 at the time, was last seen alive entering her apartment alone after spending time with a friend. An autopsy revealed that she died from severe trauma to the left side of her face, indicating she was killed in the early morning hours of that day.

Despite years of investigation, authorities were unable to identify a suspect until now. Using forensic genetic genealogy technology, the Portsmouth Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies and forensic laboratories, was able to identify Ronney James Lee as the suspect in 2022. Lee was 21 years old at the time of the murder. However, he is deceased, and the case has been officially closed and identified as “solved.”

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella commended the Portsmouth Police Department for their commitment and perseverance in seeking justice for Kempton and her family. He expressed hope that this announcement would provide some closure to Kempton’s loved ones and the community.

If Lee were alive, he would have faced charges of first-degree murder and aggravated felonious sexual assault. However, he died in February 2005 at the age of 45 from acute cocaine intoxication.

While the identification of the suspect brings some resolution to the case, it is a reminder of the importance of cold case units and advancements in forensic technology. The use of forensic genetic genealogy has proven to be a valuable tool in solving previously unsolvable cases, providing answers and closure to families who have long awaited justice.

The successful resolution of this cold case serves as a testament to the dedication and collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies and forensic experts. It also highlights the importance of never giving up on seeking justice, no matter how much time has passed since a crime was committed..

