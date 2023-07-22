Demand for Immediate Tracing of Missing Students in Manipur

The Students’ Union of TG Higher Secondary School is demanding urgent action from the state government to disclose the whereabouts of two missing students who disappeared on July 6. If the authorities fail to find them by July 30, the student body has warned of intensified protests.

During a press conference held at TG Higher Secondary School on July 22, the general secretary of TG Student’s Union, Manshi Sagolsem, highlighted the disappearance of Hijam Luwangbi Chanu and Phijam Hemanjit. Chanu is a student of TG Higher Secondary School, while Hemanjit attends Kindergarten Montessori School Takyel.

According to reliable sources, the two students were last seen together riding a motorcycle from Keishampat at around 8:15 AM on July 6. CCTV footage captured their last visuals at Nambol.

Police reports suggest that Chanu’s mobile phone was last located in Kwakta, Bishnupur district, while Hemanjit’s handset is suspected to be in use by a person identified as Lhingmichong, care of Janglen of Ingourok Lamdan, Churachandpur district.

Despite filing a missing report with the concerned Police Station, there has been no progress in locating the students. Their families are distressed and concerned about their well-being. The Students’ Union of TG Higher Secondary School is demanding immediate intervention from the state government to resolve this matter promptly.

The student body emphasizes that if the missing students are not traced and safely returned to their families by July 30, 2023, they will initiate extensive agitations in collaboration with other student organizations.

The disappearance of these two students is a cause for alarm and raises questions about their safety. It is crucial for the authorities to act swiftly and efficiently to ensure their well-being and reunite them with their families. The Students’ Union’s demand for urgent action is a reflection of the deep concern and anxiety felt by the school community.

As the deadline approaches, it is hoped that the state government will prioritize this case and allocate the necessary resources to locate the missing students. The collaboration between student organizations in conducting agitations demonstrates the unity and determination of the student community to ensure the safe return of their fellow students.

The families of Hijam Luwangbi Chanu and Phijam Hemanjit are anxiously waiting for answers and deserve the support and assistance of the government in this distressing time..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...