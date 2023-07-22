“Decades-Old Cold Case Reopens as Murder Victim Michelle Inman Finally Identified”

After four decades, the identity of a woman whose skeletal remains were found in Tennessee has finally been revealed, leading to the reopening of her case. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is now working to determine who killed 23-year-old Michelle Lavone Inman.

In March 1985, a driver discovered Inman’s remains near a creek bank while experiencing car trouble along Interstate 24 West in Cheatham County. At the time, TBI stated that Inman had likely been deceased for two to five months. However, her identity remained unknown, and she was labeled Jane Doe.

In a recent development, Othram Inc., a corporation specializing in researching unsolved murders, received a sample of Inman’s remains from investigators. This crucial piece of evidence led to the possible identification of the woman’s relatives last year. The search led them to Virginia, where they located potential family members. TBI revealed that one of the relatives had not been in contact with his sister for over 40 years.

Earlier this month, Othram, Inc. confirmed that the victim was indeed Michelle Lavone Inman. This breakthrough has sparked renewed interest in the case, and TBI is now investigating her murder.

The identification of Inman’s remains after such a long period brings hope for justice and closure to her family and loved ones. It also highlights the significant advancements made in forensic technology, allowing investigators to revisit cold cases and potentially solve them.

As the investigation into Inman’s murder continues, TBI will be working tirelessly to uncover new leads and gather evidence. They will likely utilize advancements in DNA analysis and forensic science to piece together the events leading to Inman’s death.

This case serves as a reminder that no matter how much time has passed, law enforcement agencies and forensic experts are committed to solving cold cases and bringing justice to the victims and their families. With each breakthrough, we move closer to uncovering the truth and ensuring that those responsible for these heinous crimes are held accountable..

