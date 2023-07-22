David “Dave” Peritz of Palmer, MA dies on July 17, loved ones mourn

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of David “Dave” Peritz of Palmer, MA on July 17. While several news articles have reported on this unfortunate event, it is important to note that the information is still developing and has not been officially confirmed or validated.

Dave was a beloved member of his community, known for his kind heart and willingness to help others. He was deeply involved in various charitable organizations and was always quick to lend a helping hand to those in need. Dave’s generosity and compassion touched the lives of many, leaving a lasting impact on all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Born and raised in Palmer, Dave was deeply rooted in his hometown. He took great pride in his community and was actively involved in local events and initiatives. His dedication to making a difference was admirable, and he will be remembered for his selflessness and genuine concern for others.

Dave’s passing has left a void in the lives of his loved ones, who are currently mourning their loss. The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the community, as people come to terms with the loss of such an incredible individual. As the details surrounding his death continue to unfold, we ask for privacy and understanding during this difficult time.

Dave’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew him. His impact on the community will be felt for years to come, and his legacy of kindness and compassion will continue to inspire others. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends as they navigate this painful journey of grief. May Dave rest in eternal peace.

