California Woman Helps Save Kidnapped 13-Year-Old Girl from Texas, Steven Robert Sablan Arrested

A Good Samaritan from Long Beach is being hailed as a hero after coming to the aid of a young girl who was allegedly kidnapped, repeatedly raped, and taken from Texas to California. Touch Vong, an employee at a laundromat, believes it was an act of God that the 13-year-old victim and her alleged captor walked into the laundromat where she works on July 9.

The suspect, later identified as Steven Robert Sablan, approached Vong and asked about a nearby restaurant’s hours. Despite knowing it was closed for the day, something told her to tell the man to stay in the parking lot. Vong said, “God let me know…that’s why I stopped him. Because I know the restaurant wasn’t open [on Sundays], but I said wait until 11 so they open.” This delay ended up being crucial in saving the girl.

Vong says Sablan and the girl spent time in the laundromat washing and drying their clothes. At one point, the girl, who appeared very frightened, went to wait outside in the car. While in the car, she managed to scribble the words “Help me!” on a piece of paper and stick it to the window. Another woman passing by noticed the note and informed law enforcement.

Upon arriving on the scene, authorities arrested Sablan and found a BB gun, a pair of handcuffs, and the note in his vehicle. Federal prosecutors say Sablan abducted the girl at gunpoint while she was walking down a street in San Antonio, Texas on July 6. Instead of taking her to visit her friend in Australia as promised, he repeatedly sexually assaulted her as they traveled from Texas to California.

Sablan is now facing charges of kidnapping and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. If convicted, he could receive a maximum sentence of life in federal prison. The FBI is assisting local law enforcement agencies in Long Beach and Cleburne, Texas with the investigation.

Thanks to the quick thinking and intervention of Touch Vong, this young girl was rescued from a horrific situation. Her bravery in leaving a note for help ultimately led to her rescue and the capture of her alleged captor. It serves as a reminder of the importance of being vigilant and aware of our surroundings, as well as the power of trusting our instincts..

