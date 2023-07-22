“Brandy McCaslin Commits Triple Murder-Suicide, Killing Her Three Children: Billy, Bryce, and Noe”

Four members of an Oklahoma family are dead after an armed standoff ended in a triple murder-suicide this week, authorities say. The incident took place in Verdigris, a town on historic U.S. Route 66. The police were alerted to the situation when a police officer saw fireworks coming from or near the garage of a residence. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a woman was being held at gunpoint inside the house.

Negotiations began as the police tried to make contact with the woman, identified as 39-year-old Brandy McCaslin. After three hours of unsuccessful attempts to communicate with McCaslin, officers entered the home and found her and her three children dead. McCaslin had shot all three kids before turning the gun on herself. The children were identified as 10-month-old Billy, 6-year-old Bryce, and 11-year-old Noe.

The police chief of Verdigris, Jack Shackelford, revealed that he and his officers had been to the McCaslin residence multiple times for child welfare and domestic violence calls. Despite their familiarity with the house, they were unable to prevent this tragic outcome.

Tactical teams cleared the house room by room and made the devastating discovery. McCaslin, who had a history of substance abuse and mental health issues, had taken the lives of her children before taking her own life.

Friends and community members expressed shock and grief over the incident. A memorial has been set up at the McCaslin home to remember the victims. The tragedy serves as a reminder of the brokenness and struggles that exist within communities.

The incident unfolded during a supervised visit between McCaslin and one of her children. McCaslin brandished a handgun, took her child away, and locked another woman, along with her two children, in the garage. The woman and her children managed to escape when the police arrived.

Neighbors described the McCaslin children as normal kids who would play outside and ride their bikes. The community is grappling with the aftermath of this violent tragedy, experiencing a range of emotions from shock and anger to empathy and grief..

