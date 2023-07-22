Brandon Ward Death – Visitation & Funeral Service from CBSN News

We are saddened to share the news of the passing of Brandon Ward. Brandon was loved and cherished by his family, friends, and community, and his loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him.

Brandon’s obituary serves as a tribute to his life and achievements. It highlights his accomplishments, his passions, and the impact he had on those around him. It is a way for his loved ones to remember and honor his memory.

The visitation and funeral service will provide an opportunity for family and friends to come together to mourn Brandon’s loss and celebrate his life. It will be a time to share stories, offer support, and find comfort in one another.

Losing a loved one is never easy, and the grieving process can be challenging. It is important for those affected by Brandon’s passing to lean on one another for support and seek help if needed. There are various resources available, such as grief counseling and support groups, that can provide guidance and comfort during this difficult time.

As we remember Brandon and reflect on his life, let us cherish the memories we shared with him. Let us celebrate his accomplishments and the positive impact he had on our lives. And let us hold onto the love and support of our community as we navigate through this loss together. Brandon will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved him..

