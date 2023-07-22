Bradley Rocks; Alpharetta Police Department Mourns Death of Officer Bradley Rocks

The Alpharetta Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own, Officer Bradley Rocks, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty. Officer Rocks was a dedicated and highly respected member of the force, known for his unwavering commitment to protecting and serving the community.

Officer Rocks had been with the Alpharetta Police Department for over a decade and had made a significant impact during his time on the force. He was known for his diligence and professionalism, always going above and beyond the call of duty. Whether it was patrolling the streets, responding to emergencies, or engaging with residents, Officer Rocks was always there with a smile and a willingness to help.

His colleagues and the community alike are devastated by his untimely passing. The loss of Officer Rocks reminds us of the dangers that law enforcement officers face every day while striving to keep our communities safe. It serves as a stark reminder of the sacrifices they make and the risks they take to protect and serve.

The Alpharetta Police Department is coming together to support Officer Rocks’ family during this difficult time. They are also providing counseling and resources to their officers to help them cope with the loss of their fallen comrade.

Officer Bradley Rocks will forever be remembered as a hero who gave his life while selflessly serving and protecting the community he loved. His dedication, bravery, and commitment to duty will continue to inspire his colleagues and future generations of law enforcement officers. May he rest in peace, knowing that his sacrifice will never be forgotten..

