Aiken County Coroner Identifies Man Buried in Shallow Grave as John Belote

The body of a missing Graniteville man has been found buried in the woods east of Aiken, South Carolina, according to authorities. Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables identified the deceased as 39-year-old John T. Belote, who was reported missing by his daughter on June 30. The body was discovered on July 14, and DNA testing confirmed the identity.

Belote’s cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds. Local TV station WRDW reported that Belote’s daughter, Cierra, said her father had told her he got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend’s father, Donald Britton, before disappearing. Belote had allegedly mentioned to others that he was going to Windsor to see his ex-girlfriend or Britton.

On July 19, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Britton, along with two others, Thomas Guinn and Cody Wooten, with the destruction, desecration, or removal of human remains. It was reported that Belote’s remains had been torn in two while being moved from one shallow grave to another.

Wooten and Britton were later charged with accessory to murder. Belote’s daughter, Cierra, expressed her grief and described her father as someone with a big heart and a big smile who cared deeply about his family. She also mentioned that he had a huge impact on everyone he came across.

The discovery of Belote’s body and the subsequent arrests have shocked the community. The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge as the case unfolds.

Ted Clifford, the crime and courts reporter at The State, covered this story. He focuses on criminal justice and public safety in the Midlands and across South Carolina. Clifford provides valuable insights into the case, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Belote’s disappearance and subsequent murder.

As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of John T. Belote and seeks justice for his untimely death..

