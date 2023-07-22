25-yr-old Attacks Cop with Knife & Attempts Suicide in Thiruvananthapuram

A civil police officer attached to Kadinamkulam station in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, was injured when a 25-year-old habitual offender attacked him with a knife inside the station. The assailant, identified as Sajeer from Chirakkal, had been taken into custody for detention under the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA). After injuring the police officer, Sajeer attempted to commit suicide by using the same knife on himself.

Sajeer had a history of criminal activities, with nine cases registered against him. A detention order had been passed against him by the district collector, leading to his custody under KAAPA. The incident occurred when Sajeer was being taken out of his cell to the bathroom. He allegedly tried to escape by grabbing a knife from a makeshift kitchen area of the station.

During the altercation, the police officer, identified as Ananthakrishnan, sustained cut wounds while trying to block Sajeer’s attack. Sajeer also inflicted injuries on himself before being shifted to the hospital. Both individuals are currently in stable condition. However, the police reported that Sajeer became violent again during his treatment and removed his intravenous fluid line.

According to the police, Sajeer is a drug addict, and it is believed that he committed the crime under the influence of intoxicants. A fresh case has been registered against him for attacking a police officer on duty.

This incident highlights the risks faced by law enforcement officers while performing their duties, especially when dealing with individuals with a history of criminal behavior. It also raises concerns about the prevalence of drug addiction and its impact on criminal activities. The authorities must ensure the safety and well-being of their officers and take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Efforts should also be made to address the issue of drug addiction and provide necessary support and rehabilitation to those affected. By addressing the root causes of criminal behavior, such as addiction, society can strive towards creating a safer and more harmonious environment for everyone..

