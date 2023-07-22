19-year-olds charged in connection with Gatineau shooting death; Victim identified as Jano Gravelle

Gatineau police have charged a 19-year-old resident of Gatineau with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 58-year-old man. Colin Lamarche has been charged with first-degree murder, while another 19-year-old, Isaac Lortie, has been charged with possession of a loaded restricted firearm without authorization or permit and accessory to murder after the fact.

The incident occurred on Tuesday near Montclair and St. Joseph boulevards, where first responders found the victim, Jano Gravelle, with gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Police stated that they do not believe Gravelle had any connection to his alleged killers.

The investigation is ongoing, and Gatineau police have not ruled out the possibility of bringing forth additional charges. They are urging anyone with information about the case to contact the Gatineau Police Service homicide investigators.

The arrest of the two 19-year-olds was announced on Friday, and the police have been actively working to gather evidence and build their case. The charges laid against Lamarche and Lortie reflect the severity of the crime committed.

As the investigation into the shooting death continues, the community awaits further updates from the Gatineau Police Service, hoping for a swift resolution and closure for the victim’s family..

