19-year-old Monroe Man Arrested for Fatal Shooting during Argument

On February 23, 2023, a tragic shooting occurred in Monroe, Louisiana. Ladarius Bradley, a Black male, was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite the efforts of the Monroe Police Department and medical personnel, Bradley was pronounced dead at St. Francis hospital.

Investigation into the incident revealed that Bradley had been dropped off at the location by Kevin Berry and another individual known as Trippy. Witnesses reported that Berry and Trippy confronted Bradley, telling him he was not welcome in the area. An argument ensued, and shots were fired, resulting in Bradley’s untimely death.

One witness stated that Berry pulled out a gun and approached the road where Bradley stood. After a heated exchange, Berry opened fire, causing Bradley to fall to the ground. Another witness claimed to have seen Berry exiting a Blue/Green Tahoe in the same area.

The witnesses’ descriptions of Berry and Trippy were consistent with video evidence. Berry was described as wearing blue pants and a white hoodie, while Trippy was identified as 19-year-old Roddrick Bass. In a photo line-up, witnesses positively identified Bass as the individual who shot at Bradley. Another suspect, known as Ta Ta, was also implicated in the shooting.

Based on the witnesses’ accounts and the evidence gathered, Roddrick Bass has been charged with Second Degree Murder for his involvement in the shooting.

It is important to remember that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The investigation into this tragic incident will continue, as authorities work to bring justice to Ladarius Bradley and his loved ones.

Shootings like this serve as a reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in our communities. It is crucial for law enforcement agencies and community members to work together to prevent such senseless acts and ensure the safety of all individuals..

