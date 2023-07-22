13-year-old student dies after falling off autorickshaw

A tragic incident occurred in the Kondayyavalasa area near Aganampudi under Duvvada police station limits, resulting in the death of a 13-year-old boy. The incident occurred when the boy, identified as K Charan Teja, was returning home from school in an autorickshaw. The incident came to light late on Friday night after the local police registered a case.

Charan Teja was a Class IX student from a private school at Ukkunagaram (Sector -12) and lived in Yeduchetla Marripalem of Parawada mandal in Anakapalli district.

According to Inspector B. Srinivasa Rao of Duvvada police station, the incident took place on Friday evening when Charan Teja, along with six other students, was traveling in an autorickshaw. As the vehicle reached Kondayyavalasa area, Charan Teja accidentally fell from the backseat of the auto-rickshaw. The driver, U. Mahesh, promptly took him to the hospital with the help of another person on a two-wheeler, but unfortunately, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Charan Teja had sustained an injury next to his ear, possibly from hitting the iron rod attached to the auto-rickshaw. It was also found that the auto-rickshaw was carrying more passengers than the permissible limit of six. Additionally, the driver had allowed Charan Teja to sit at the back, which is against the norms. Furthermore, no safety measures, such as a mesh, were in place to protect the children.

The Duvvada police have registered a case against the auto-rickshaw driver, Mahesh. The body of Charan Teja has been sent for post-mortem examination.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to safety regulations, especially when it comes to the transportation of school children. Authorities should ensure that drivers follow the rules and regulations to prevent such accidents from happening in the future. It is crucial to prioritize the safety and well-being of students during their commute to and from school..

