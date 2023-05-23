Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Major Car Crash in South Bay

A woman is currently in critical condition following a serious car crash in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department. The incident, which involved multiple vehicles, took place at the intersection of Monterey Highway and Live Oak Avenue at approximately 6:13 p.m. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

As a result of the crash, Southbound Monterey Highway has been closed between Live Oak Avenue and Palm Avenue. The closure is expected to continue for several hours, and drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. This is an ongoing situation, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.