Two Deaths in Bengaluru City: Lokesh Swept Away in Stormwater Drain, Bhanu Rekha Trapped in Submerged Car

Lokesh, a 32-year-old man who worked as a housekeeping staff for a private firm, was swept away in a stormwater drain in K.P. Agarahara in Bengaluru city on Sunday. While the police suspect that Lokesh tried to gauge the depth of the drain and accidentally slipped into it, his relatives denied this claim and alleged that he slipped and fell into the drain, subsequently being washed away. Neighbours reportedly warned him about the danger, but he slipped into the drain and drowned. His body was found 5 kilometres away from the spot. The incident occurred the same day a 22-year-old techie, Bhanu Rekha, died after her vehicle got stuck in a flooded underpass in the city.

According to police, Bhanu Rekha was travelling in the car with her family when the vehicle got stuck in the water that had accumulated in the underpass of K.R. Circle in the Central Business District of Bengaluru. She was rescued and shifted to the hospital by authorities, but the staff allegedly did not attend to her immediately and showed negligence. There was a delay of 30 minutes, and Bhanu Rekha succumbed as treatment failed later. In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to be provided to the bereaved family as well as free medical treatment for those admitted to the hospital.