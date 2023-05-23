Three Dead in California Chain Reaction Crash, Including Tyler Tolentino Rasay and Paul August Dennig Jr.

Three people have died and several others were injured in a chain reaction car crash in Sunnyvale, California. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) received 911 calls reporting that a red Ford pickup truck had collided with a divider between the Fair Oaks and Lawrence Freeway exits at around 12:28 am on Monday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found not only the truck but also five other vehicles that had collided while trying to avoid the crash.

Investigations revealed that the drivers of three initial vehicles had crashed and got out of their vehicles to assess the damage, and check on others when another vehicle crashed into the scene. The drivers sustained fatal injuries. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two of the deceased as Tyler Tolentino Rasay, 28, of South San Francisco and Paul August Dennig Jr, 24. Three others are receiving treatment at a hospital, and investigations into the crash are ongoing.