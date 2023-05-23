The Chung Brothers: A Story of Sacrifice and Success in the Medical Field

The Chung brothers, who work in the medical field, are celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Dr. Isaac Chung, an orthodontist at Apple Grove Dental and Orthodontics, and his brother, Dr. Toan Chung, share a passion for dentistry. Their older brother, Dr. Vinh Chung, works across the hall at Vanguard Skin Specialists. The siblings come from a family of 11 children who are spread across the country. Their parents left Vietnam as refugees, sacrificing everything to provide their children with a better life.

Dr. Vinh Chung wrote a book about the family’s journey from Vietnam to America, “Where The Wind Leads.” He spoke about the determination he and his siblings hold in pursuing their dreams of helping others through careers in medicine. The Chung brothers credit their parents’ sacrifice for their ability to achieve their dreams in the medical field. They reflect on the sacrifices their parents made to provide a better future for their children and how it has inspired them to dream big for their own families.