“Miguel Agoo Jr. Identified as Victim in Makaha Shooting, Suspect Arrested”

A 17-year-old named Miguel Agoo Jr. was fatally shot over the weekend in Makaha after an argument with another teenager, according to police. The suspect, also a teenager, has been arrested and it’s believed both were armed. Agoo’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. Agoo’s mother is heartbroken and asking why her son had to die. The family has gathered at the scene of the shooting to start a memorial for the victim, whom they describe as a “good kid” with a “very loving heart.”

Officials say the two teenagers knew each other and were engaged in an argument before the shooting. The incident occurred at Makaha Beach Park just after midnight on Sunday, and police responded to reports of shots being fired. Agoo’s mother is devastated by her son’s death, and the family is trying to come to terms with the tragedy. The suspect, a 16-year-old, has been arrested for murder. The community is mourning the loss of a young life and offering support to Agoo’s family during this difficult time.