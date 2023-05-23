“Migrant Farm Workers Identified as Victims in Fatal Crash on I-5 near Albany”

The tragic incident that took place on I-5 near Albany last week has claimed the lives of seven migrant farm workers. The victims have been identified, and their families are now grieving the sudden loss of their loved ones. The accident has once again highlighted the risks involved in the farming industry and the need for better safety measures to protect workers.

It is unclear what caused the accident, but the Oregon State Police are investigating the incident. The crash involved two vehicles, a mini-van, and a commercial truck, and both caught fire upon impact. The migrant farm workers were traveling in the mini-van, which was reportedly heading to a worksite. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the farming community, with many expressing their condolences and calling for better protection of workers on the road. It is a somber reminder of the sacrifices made by migrant workers who work tirelessly to put food on our tables.