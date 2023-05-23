Man named Lokesh drowns in stormwater drain in Bengaluru, police suspect accident

A 32-year-old man named Lokesh passed away in Bengaluru after drowning in a stormwater drain. His body was discovered 5 km away from the area where he allegedly slipped and fell into the drain. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and suspect that Lokesh may have attempted to gauge the depth of the drain before falling in. However, Lokesh’s family refutes these claims and alleges that he slipped and was washed away. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old woman named Bhanurekha lost her life after her car became submerged in a flooded underpass in the K.R. Circle area of Bengaluru. Her brother, Sandeep, filed a complaint with the police, leading to the registration of an FIR. The heavy rainfall and hailstorms that lashed Bengaluru on Sunday caused severe water-logging in multiple parts of the city, disrupting normal activities for residents. Trees were uprooted, and several people were stranded in the underpass before being rescued and taken to the hospital.