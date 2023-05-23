Florida Man Finds Iguana in Toilet: John Riddle’s Reptile Encounter

A man in Florida got the shock of his life when he found an iguana in his toilet bowl. John Riddle was using the bathroom when he noticed the scaly creature hissing and splashing around in the water. He said he was terrified and thought he was in Jurassic Park. Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still open and went to close it. He believes the iguana got in while he was walking his dogs.

Riddle tried to stay calm and figure out what to do next, but it wasn’t until an hour later that he was ready to act. The iguana eventually crawled out of the toilet and ran into Riddle’s backyard. While iguanas are not native to Florida, they are thriving in the region’s warm climate after being released by pet owners.