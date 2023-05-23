Boy, 15, Fatally Shot Outside Stadium at Bogalusa High’s Homecoming Football Game: Police Say – Victim Named Jerry Smith

A gunfight erupted just yards outside the stadium gates of Bogalusa High’s homecoming game, sending players and fans scrambling for safety. Three individuals engaged in a shootout, exchanging nearly 20 rounds on Oct. 14, 2022, resulting in the death of 15-year-old Jerry Smith, whom authorities identified as one of the shooters. The chaotic gunfire resulted in the cancellation of the game, leaving four minutes remaining on the scoreboard. Despite holding the No. 2 seed in the state playoffs, the players found it difficult to shake off the pain and trauma caused by the shooting. Their postseason journey was sadly cut short as they lost their first playoff game. Coaches faced the daunting task of ensuring the safety and engagement of their players throughout a prolonged offseason. Recently elected Mayor Tyrin Truong, along with law enforcement, authorized another approach to protect the Bogalusa teens by implementing a youth curfew. After six long months without football, Bogalusa High finally returned to the field for spring practice. While the scars of the tragedy might linger, the return of football in Bogalusa signifies the community’s unwavering spirit.

The Lumberjacks can bond this city in a time of despair. While not all of Bogalusa’s troubles can be solved on a football field, the return of the sport signifies the community’s resilience. Hopefully, the team can continue winning, bringing more support and shining a light of positivity in the city.