Border Patrol Agents Shoot and Kill Raymond Mattia on Tribal Reservation in Southern Arizona

Border Patrol agents responded to reports of gunfire on a tribal reservation in southern Arizona and fatally shot a man after he threw an object and raised his arm, according to a statement from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The incident, which occurred near the U.S.-Mexico border, is being investigated by the FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation. The man was identified as Raymond Mattia, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation.

Reports indicated shots had been fired near the home of a “named individual” and a tribal officer went to the location to look for the person, with the agents following in separate cars, the statement said. A few minutes after arriving, the police officer and the agents encountered Mattia outside of a home near their parked cars. The man threw an object towards the officer and then abruptly raised his arm away from his body, prompting three agents to fire their service weapons, according to the statement. Mattia was declared dead shortly after 10 p.m.