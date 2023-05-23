Border Patrol Agents Shoot and Kill Raymond Mattia on Tohono O’odham Nation Reservations in Arizona

On a tribal reservation in southern Arizona, U.S. Border Patrol agents shot and killed a man after he threw something and raised his arm, according to the agency. The incident occurred on Thursday night and is currently being investigated by the FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation. The man, identified as Raymond Mattia, was encountered by Border Patrol agents and a police officer outside of a home near their parked cars. After throwing an object towards the officer, the man abruptly extended his arm away from his body, leading three agents to fire their service weapons and strike him several times. Despite attempts to save his life, the man was declared dead shortly after 10 p.m.

Details surrounding the incident, including whether earlier reports of gunfire were confirmed and whether any weapon was found, remain unknown. Family members of Mattia stated that he had called Border Patrol for assistance after multiple migrants had trespassed onto his property. They also claimed that Mattia was only two feet from his front door when he was shot. The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy, but details have not been released. The three agents who opened fire and at least seven others were wearing body cameras and activated them during the incident.