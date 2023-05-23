“Body Found in Paria Canyon, Utah-Arizona Border; Search Underway for Missing Ohio Hiker”

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office in Utah reported that a hiker was found dead in Paria Canyon, located at the border of Utah and Arizona. The victim was discovered by a group of hikers on Sunday, and was on the Arizona side of the canyon. The sheriff’s office collaborated with Arizona’s first responders to retrieve the body. On Monday, law enforcement discovered that another person was hiking with the now-deceased victim, and search and rescue crews were dispatched to locate the missing hiker. The Utah Department of Public Safety’s helicopter is also aiding in the search for the individual. Both hikers were from Ohio, but their identities have not yet been revealed.

As the investigation continues, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office will provide further updates on the situation. It is still unclear what caused the hiker’s death, or how the other person went missing. The search and rescue teams are working tirelessly to uncover any information that may lead to the missing hiker’s whereabouts. As the story develops, it serves as a reminder of the inherent risks of hiking, and the importance of being adequately prepared before embarking on any outdoor activity.