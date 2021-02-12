Video stitching app recommendations?

Read this : Howdy guys I’m not sure if this may be the right subreddit to ask yet can anybody recommend an application that will allow me to stitch the screen-recorded videos at 60fps? I actually tried using Clips but it does not seem to record at 60 frames per second. Any app recommendations would be significantly appreciated. P. S. I use the particular iPad Pro 11-inch 2020 plus my videos are about a couple of minutes long each.

submitted by /u/jughades

[link] [comments]Read MoreAppleHelp.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.