stream of consciousness about aphantasia

Read this : once i try to imagine an object i do not see any images, textures, colours, and have the ability to rotate. ​ whenever asked, “what do you see? inch i think black like im viewing the back of my eye lids and perhaps some light coming through2. we refer to my feelings1 for designs then define them verbally inside my internal monologue or comes out being an emotional reaction. i dont understand what color the object is, but it seems like i am choosing a color out of typical colors ive thought/experienced about previously or a choice comes out of the present emotional state/interpretation. as for rotation, i actually dont think i can actually turn the image as the mind canvas is usually empty. however , when i use our interpretation of the verb, “rotate”; i believe im rotating a different subject that is putting myself in a scene psychologically and experientially and imagining in order to receive/switch the center of attention in the picture. as if im switching emotional points of views and going through a vertical checklist sometimes outline of related ideas instead of rotating something in my mind. ​ when i did these: https://www.reddit.com/r/Aphantasia/comments/am8fsx/simple_aphantasia_test_with_instructions/ i am between 1 and two, but closer to 1 . i also cannot form and maintain a shape. https://i.redd.it/44ky6xgrfkr31.jpg 2 is impossible, no modify of colors or distinguishable shape. ​ i also catch myself rereading content more often than a one time comprehensive look over; slow or fast. i do not know if theres a strong relationship with aphantasia per se, but personally i think like the result of aphantasia and the various learning style and thought process cause me to feel feel like i am ‘slow’. hard to pin number point the implications of having aphantasia if any. i do feel like the a different human gameplay experience yet currently; i feel like aphantasia provides a form of disadvantage. thank you for your time. ​ off subject… do you guys occur to know if theres anything concerning the relationship of the awareness of internal monologue and meditation? ​ SUPERSCRIPTS: such as the imagination of a physical sensation plus emotional state the texture can provide rise to in a dark area and my eyes covered with our hands. what i see kind of appears like a singular negative color and mixture of black, blue, and red associated with so many floaters that has merged and you could barely make out any distinction of every floater and cant form the distinguishable shape. cant separate the particular colors from each other in an everchanging background of 2D topography. much like https://i.pinimg.com/736x/f6/29/f0/f629f0e429b8646e832d5487278560c2–migraine-aura-hemiplegic-migraine.jpg in consistent and combined combination of black, blue, and red-colored. i can agree that is similar to the watermark https://www.reddit.com/r/Aphantasia/comments/lhqzbf/who_else_can/

