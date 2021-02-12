Read this : Zotero Connector: Importing pdf title??

I would like to import this pdf to zotero desktop using the plugin- https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/books/2009/afrglobfin/ssaglobalfin.pdf The title is shown as, “Impact of the Global Financial Crisis on Sub-Saharan Africa”, but the plugin somehow will save it as “ssaglobalfinpdf”. How to repair this? I want to import multiple hyperlinks like this.

