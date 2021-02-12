Read this : You are not ugly, you just need to take care of yourself.

Many men on this sub could proceed from a 4 to a 9 when they just took care of themselves. They might lose weight, get a better haircut plus improve their style. I see a lot of males who have 2 mm long curly hair. But that does not look good on anybody. Not on a woman not on the man. Men in our culture are simply taught to keep their hair short which is socially acceptable. But you need to spend some time finding what looks good upon you. Don’t just go for the easy things. People who look good spend energy upon looking good. It demands some self-confidence and motivation. You need to do research or even ask yourself what you want to look like to feel great and authentic. When you were five years old, how did you want to appear to be? You never felt what it’s want to feel handsome or sexy, yet once you’ll try, you’ll see great it feels to know you look good. You may be that handsome guy if you simply took care of yourself.

submitted simply by /u/BenedithBe

[link] [comments]Read MoreAm I Ugly?.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.