Read this : WTB (NJ) gas or co2 mags for KJW M700 (can be KJW or Action Army), threaded silencer attachment for KJW M700, and any Deep Fire or other brand (broke or not) co2/green gas based Airsoft grenades

Hey there guys, I’m looking to buy a publication or two for the KJW seven hundred (I would take either KJW or Action Army or each for the right price. Also searching for an adapter for the m700 to include a silencer. Finally, I’m searching for any parts or full models you may of the Deep Fire co2/green gas grenades (shells, internals, whatever). Also would be interested in buying (functional or broken) any TiME decoration CARBON DIOXIDE or green gas Airsoft grenades (or blank firing, if offered also). Thanks.

submitted by /u/jamesholl1973

[link] [comments]Read MoreAirsoft Market.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.