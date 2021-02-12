Read this : Would I still get my monthly breakthrough bleeding (‘period’) if I’m several months pregnant

I am sure I’m just being weird but I last had sexual intercourse with my partner 5 a few months ago and I continued to get the regular monthly periods (technically not really a period but ya know) during BC. I’m now getting severe symptoms of pregnancy (tender breasts, urge for food changing, sensitive nose and regular bathroom breaks) but I nevertheless get my breakthrough bleeding every month like clockwork. Is there a chance I am pregnant? I haven’t stopped BC at all and again I think I am being paranoid but my efforts at googling this is pretty useless because it jumbles this type of bleeding along with when the eggs fertilized and you obtain early bleeding. Thanks

