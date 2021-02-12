I want an 11×17 color printer/scanner along with flat bed and auto-feed checking for stacks of documents (needs to do 8. 5×11 but that will almost goes without saying) just for work from home tasks. It doesn’t need to print out fast or have great color, yet good resolution, reliability, and available ink or toner or whichever so I can keep it running and obtain work done with minimal hassle. I am just thinking around $300 will do, yet less would be great but a lot more would be acceptable, but I can’t say for sure where to start price and expectation smart.

