Read this : Women diagnosed in adulthood

Would you recall symptoms affecting you beneath the age of 12? I know this is some thing I will be asked but I can hardly remember, I know in secondary college I was late, didn’t hand in research (or it was late), forgot the PE kit etc . But before age 12? I’m not sure, there are certain activities that I remember specifically but We don’t remember how frequent these items were. I remember feeling some things such as the symptoms ADDitude mag say such as shyness, anxiousness, daydreaming, problems sustaining friendships and perfectionism, but We don’t know how often certain from the ‘typical’ symptoms occurred. In my initial primary school, I loved college, I found it exciting. In my following primary school, I hated this and then that’s where problems were only available in terms of school work but the grades were still good. I wish to be certain, I fit the explanation now and score high on testing looking for ADHD symptoms, my sweetheart has noticed and strangers have got even mentioned it. But I actually don’t remember what I was like prior to 12! And if I didn’t, after that maybe I’m just really garbage at adult life😂 Thank you for reading through! ​ EDIT: Thought I’d place one of the very few reports I have from practice: “X is a polite, friendly plus helpful girl who likes to make sure you. She is normally a good worker yet can be distracted on occasions. The girl behaviour is good for most of the time but this wounderful woman has involved herself in too many quarrels with other girls this year. X is an extremely bright and intelligent girl that has the potential to achieve very high standards. inch I was around 10/11 at the time.

