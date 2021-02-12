Read this : Why won’t this Aquarius man let me go I am a Scorpio by the wAy

Exactly what does it mean when an Aquarius guy is consistently in and out of your life and it has been for 10 years! We’ll speak for awhile and it will get intimate and heated but we in no way chilled or anything just purely conversation We’d run into eachother at school or at parties but that is about it in the beginning for the first such as 7 years He would leave yet always come back to me and depart again! More recently He decided to arrive at my place because I’d lastly got a place of my own as well as the first time nothing happened just the kiss and stuff it as wonderful but the sexual tension was in order to much and we started having sex whenever he would come over sometimes he’s cool for a little sometimes he’s hurry off! We both are in other interactions in between but we can’t appear to let eachother go! I mean he’ll block me but he’ll never ever follow through and keep me blocked this individual always comes back and starts speaking with me again! He always states he’s busy with school plus bettering his life and achieving his goals I mean I know almost everything about this guy he tells me mainly everything! It’s become more distant speaking but he just won’t let it go he has a kid with a girl which he was just messing with and am have two kids as well I simply had my son a month back and he still won’t let me move? What does this mean I’m therefore lost and confused In all this particular and it’s been so many yrs I can’t seem to let go possibly? Any advice??

submitted by /u/LovingHimCrazy

